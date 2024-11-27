Parcelhero predicts that Black Friday will “dazzle” this year

Home delivery firm Parcelhero is forecasting that following last year’s lacklustre Black Friday, dubbed “Beige Friday” after sales dropped by -1.9 percent, this year, the sales event will “regain its sparkle”.

While Brits have been tightening their belts, Parcelhero’s research reveals that it expects UK sales to hit 7.5 billion pounds over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday long weekend.

David Jinks, head of consumer research at ParcelHero, said in a statement: “Black Friday was in danger of becoming a bloated, overlong anticlimax. The consumer organisation Which? reported that only 2 percent of products in the 2022 Black Friday sales were genuinely cheaper than at other times of the year. According to Which?, 98 percent of sale items were the same price or less and 45 percent were cheaper at other times of the year.

“It seems retailers have learned their lesson, though. Moneysaving Expert reports 70 percent of the sale items it monitored were cheaper on Black Friday last year than at any other time, with an average discount of 29 percent. If these genuine deals continue, we’re predicting consumers will flock back to Black Friday to get the most from the hefty discounts.

When it comes to who will be a big winner this Black Friday, Parcelhero said it will continue to be Amazon, as well as online retailers, as it expects Brits will spend 41 percent more online than on the high street with Amazon “set to earn the lion’s share”.