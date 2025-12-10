Paris/64 opens its first international store in SoHo, New York City

Spanish accessories brand Paris/64 is set to open its first international store in New York this month.

Located in the heart of SoHo, at 465 Broadway, the opening underlines a key milestone in the brand’s retail strategy. With the US market accounting for 35 percent of the brand’s global revenue, the store's opening underscores strong consumer appetite for its products.

The new 160-square-meter store’s interior concept reflects Paris/64’s brand philosophy, featuring signature refined materials and clean lines throughout, with an emphasis on craftsmanship.

“New York is a dream come true. Coming to a city that inspires both fashion and creativity has been an exciting challenge,” said José María Pozas, CEO of Paris/64, in a statement. “This project has taken more than a year of intense work, in which a team of more than 50 people has thrown themselves into it with enthusiasm and commitment.”

Following the opening of its New York City store, Paris/64 aims to continue its global expansion with upcoming store openings in Paris, France, and Tokyo, Japan.

Founded in 2019 by Maria Alfonso and her husband, Paris/64 combines Parisian elegance with Spanish craftsmanship to create timeless, high-quality accessories for modern women. Each piece is handcrafted in Spain from premium materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability, tradition, and lasting style.