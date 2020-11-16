Paris considering reopening some stores on Black Friday

Reuters has reported that Ile de France Region president Valerie Pecresse has suggested that Paris allow some stores to reopen on Black Friday for shopping.

“They need to be able to open from November 27 onwards, which is ‘Black Friday’,” Valerie Pecresse told BFM TV, saying that Paris’ smaller shops would be bludgeoned by larger online retail companies if they aren’t allowed to reopen.

France entered a second lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases, with the expectation they will be able to start reopening on December 1. Government officials are facing pressure by retail stores to open in time for Christmas shopping season. Amazon already dropped its French Black Friday ad campaign two weeks ago when the government began rolling out lockdown restriction.

photo credit: Pexels