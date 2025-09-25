Paul Smith launches loyalty programme as digital business grows

British luxury label Paul Smith has launched a new loyalty programme for its digital business as it continues to experience ongoing growth for the division.

Dubbed ‘Collectors Club’, the service allows shoppers to collect stamps – inspired by the brand’s Japanese Eki stamp collection – in an album that can be used to receive exclusive perks and purchase rare designs, among other things.

Set up in a tier system, shoppers can aggregate more benefits the more they shop, with existing customer data to be utilised to personalise the experience. On signing up, users will be assigned to their appropriate tier based on their two-year spending history.

Customers located everywhere other than the brand’s Asian markets can download the digital pass for their wallet, which also serves to streamline their in-store customer identification.

The launch of the programme, designed to combine the online/offline experiences, comes as Paul Smith reports a consistent year-on-year growth for its digital business since its launch in 2004. From 2020, the division has grown 50 percent.

According to the brand’s executive chairman, Ewan Venters, the Collectors Club “is a cornerstone of the ambitious plans we have to grow our digital business and through the club we are excited to nurture our existing customers as well as welcome new ones”.