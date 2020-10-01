Peta protests against Urban Outfitters' brands

Peta has launched an international campaign against Urban Outfitters, Inc, and its subsidiaries (Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People). The US Peta became a company shareholder in April in the push for the company to adopt its animal-friendly policies.

It is protesting the retailer’s use of alpaca, wool, leather, cashmere, mohair, down, and silk, as they state each product induces extreme violence, cruelty and fear on animals. The charity are demanding the drop of these animal skins and are doing so by protesting outside Urban Outfitters’ flagship London store.

Protestors, even some dressed up as animals, are using audio sounds of animals being abused, holding graphic signs, or displaying signs entitled: ‘Urban Outfitters: Animals Are Not Clothing.’

Elisa Allen, director of Peta, said in a statement: “Urban Outfitters brands want to reach progressive young people with their designs, but selling the skin, hair, and feathers of tormented animals will get them nowhere.

“Any material that’s taken from an animal is a product of fear, and Peta is calling on Urban Outfitters to be true to its commitment to sustainability and ethical standards by selling only animal-friendly vegan fabrics, which it already stocks.”

Brands ban animal skin

Many labels have banned animal skin after years of pressure by animal welfare groups, such as Peta.

Recently, Nordstrom has announced its ban of exotic animals skins through all of its Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance stores and e-commerce sites, by the end of 2021.

Additionally, the PVH Corp., has banned the use of animal skin in the collections of all its brands, which include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and several other contemporary clothing lines. Labels such as Mulberry and Paul Smith have also banned the use of animal skin this year.

The latest country to pass a ban on the use of animals skin is France as the French minister, Barbara Pompili, has announced the end of mink fur farming, and that the remaining fur farms will have to close no later than 2025.