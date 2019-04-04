Pineapple relocates UK flagship to “prominent” position

Pineapple, the iconic clothing and dancewear brand, has relocated its UK flagship store to a more “prominent position” at 8 Mercer Walk, directly opposite the Pineapple Dance Studio.

The brand’s new 700 square foot store features its clothing line for women and girls, including activewear, seasonal collections, and a range of accessories and footwear.

Founded by owner and chief executive, Debbie Moore in 1979, Covent Garden has been home to Pineapple Dance Studios and its official clothing brand, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary studios. As part of the move, the brand has revealed it will focus on investing and improving its digital engagement strategy.

Moore, said in a statement: “Our location means a great deal to me as it is embedded in the heritage of the Pineapple brand. Therefore, staying in this area was an obvious choice, especially since Covent Garden is the centre of dance in London, and has grown to be such a thriving retail destination over the last forty years. We are thoroughly excited to welcome visitors to our new store on Mercer Walk.”

Joining Pineapple within the Mercer’s Estate is authentic skate inspired trainer brand, Vans, which has signed up to a new 4,000 square foot store on Neal Street. The brand is to open a new boutique format concept store this spring that will include new product display and in-store experience for visitors.

In addition, Boots, will open a 28,000 square foot store at 110 Long Acre directly opposite Covent Garden Tube station. The new store will be the brand’s ‘store of the future’, showcasing new technology in health and wellbeing, with a premium cosmetics hall on the ground floor.

Simon Taylor, property director at The Mercers’ Company, said in a statement: “Over the years, Covent Garden has transformed as a destination and Pineapple’s following has played great tribute in evolving the area as a prime retail destination. The brand’s heritage is rooted within the arts industry and continues to be is a significant footfall driver for the estate.

“Vans and Boots are two additional fantastic retailers we are also proud to home on both Neal Street and Long Acre. Both offer unique concepts to the high volume of visitors that come to Covent Garden. The choice of The Mercers’ Estate for all three of these brands, alongside some key retailer openings throughout 2018, reflects our full commitment to invest in this area of London and cements our position as a leading retail destination.”

Images: courtesy of The Mercers’ Company