Poshmark expands into home decor resale

Poshmark is moving beyond fashion. The consumer-to-consumer resale marketplace has today announced the launch of its Home Market. This allows consumers to list and sell their home decor items across a variety of categories.

Functioning as a social shopping platform, Poshmark first introduced its Posh Markets in 2018 to allow its 50 million registered users to sell and explore apparel and beauty products. Users can either re-sell gently used items or create a boutique of their own designs. There are currently 75 million listings on Poshmark across apparel, shoes and accessories.

The Home Market allows users to sell items such as accent pillows, candles, wall art, display shelves, curtains, bedding and bath towels. Poshmark sellers' listings will be supported by the company's tools, Posh Protect, Posh Post and Posh Authenticate.

“With the launch of the Home Market, we’re taking our first step into broader lifestyle categories and expanding our social marketplace beyond the closet,” Manish Chandra, founder & CEO of Poshmark, said in a press release.

“This Market launch reiterates the power of Posh Markets to scale social commerce and enables Poshmark to continue transforming the e-commerce experience.”

Photo: courtesy of Poshmark