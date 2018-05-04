Prada opens new Dubai flagship amid Middle East expansion

Prada is to open a new flagship in Dubai, as it aims to expands its presence in the Middle East.

The Italian fashion house will open a three-story store in the luxurious Dubai Mall. Spread over 1,500 square metres. The retail space will offer the brand's clothing collections, bags, accessories and footwear for men and women.

The opening comes six years after Prada opened its then 1,100 square meter flagship in the Mall of the Emirates, in June 2012 after a three year hiatus in Dubai.

The new boutique features the external façade of the building interlocking series of gold and silver blades along with wooden slates framing the main window, an homage to French-Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez featuring. 1950s Italian furniture is decorated throughout the store.

The Middle East remains a lucrative market for luxury brands. According to Forbes, emerging consumer markets like the United Arab Emirates, China and Russia are"taking center stage when it comes to luxury brands consumption compared to more stable and mature markets like the U.S., Japan and EU markets.”

“The market in the Middle East continues to represent a big opportunity for luxury brands: luxury markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped to promote these cities as desirable shopping destinations. Well established big-name brands have performed well in the region, and tourism is a major driver of sales in Dubai. However, the market saw a significant slowdown in 2016, caused by the low oil prices, higher gold prices and an increase in the cost of living,” James Babb, Clients and Industries leader, Deloitte, Middle East told Forbes.

Photo credit:Prada SS18, source Prada website