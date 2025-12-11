Prada partners with Indian corporations for Kolhapuri chappal project

Luxury fashion house Prada has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Indian government corporations, LIDCOM and LIDKAR, to launch the “PRADA Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals” project. The agreement was finalized yesterday at the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

The collaboration will create a limited-edition collection of sandals, blending the traditional techniques of the GI-tagged Kolhapuri Chappal—crafted by artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka—with Prada’s contemporary design.

This ethical partnership follows an earlier controversy where Prada featured similar footwear without acknowledging its Indian origin. Prior to the signing, a team of Prada technical experts visited Kolhapur in July to engage directly with local artisans.

LIDCOM and LIDKAR managing directors emphasized that the project celebrates Indian cultural heritage, offers global opportunities for artisans, and provides training and sustainable livelihoods. Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli, confirmed the commitment to developing training programs alongside the collection.

Kolhapuri footwear maker Credits: Prada Group