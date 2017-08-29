Primark announced as first retailer to join new Barton Square renovation

Intu have announced Primark as the first retailer to join Trafford Centre’s Barton Square in Manchester, amid plans for a 74 million pound renovation. Set to open in 2019, Intu will add 110,000 square foot of retail space, a new glass domed room and a fully redesigned interior.

Primark will move into retail space that was previously occupied by BHS Home, amongst other stores including SEA LIFE Manchester, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre and Next Home, with others yet to be revealed.

Colin Flinn, regional managing director for intu, said: “This is a significant milestone for intu Trafford Centre that will enable us to reposition and redevelop an important part of the centre so that we can create even better customer experiences and more opportunities for retailers to flourish.

The renovation is set to start in 2018, and will build on the retail destination, already known for the unique design and architecture. “The work we are planning at Barton Square will attract more visitors for longer by expanding the centre’s retail and leisure mix and creating a new space befitting this architecturally-rich building,” Flinn continued.

Intu is the UK’s leading owner, manager and developer of prime regional shopping centres, their centres support over 120,000 jobs, representing about 4% of the total UK retail workforce.

Photo courtesy of Intu