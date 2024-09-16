Primark continues to expand its click-and-collect service

Value fashion and homeware retailer Primark is continuing to expand its successful click-and-collect service to another 50 stores by year-end, as well as adding menswear and homeware to the offering for the first time.

Primark will expand click-and-collect to 54 more stores before the end of this year, as the retailer marks its 50th year on the UK high street. This means that from autumn, click-and-collect will be available to shoppers in over half of its stores nationwide before Christmas.

The latest stores are the first to be revealed after it was announced in April this year that the service was to be rolled out across stores in England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2025.

Stores joining the line-up include Derby, the home of the first-ever Primark in the UK, and Birmingham, the world’s largest Primark. Other stores include Cambridge, Coventry, Harlow, Leeds, Leicester, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading, Stevenage, Wolverhampton and York.

Primark click-and-collect service Credits: Primark

Click-and-collect has also been expanded to include menswear and homeware alongside women’s and kidswear, with the new ranges available now to those 57 stores already offering the service.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding Click & Collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

“We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores. We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”