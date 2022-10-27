Primark unveils Greggs cafe in Oxford Street store

Primark has revealed its new ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafe at its Oxford Street East store in London, following on from the concept’s initial launch in Birmingham earlier this year.

The cafe is located on the top floor of the retailer’s London flagship, in a space that features vibrant interiors and doughnut-inspired furniture in a bid to be the most “Instagrammable” Greggs in the world, Primark said in a release.

The opening builds on the duo’s already established relationship, which saw the launch of a successful collaborative collection in February of this year.

Image: Primark, Tasty by Greggs

The new addition to Primark’s store comes as the company continues to expand its range of services at the flagship, which have included a nail and beauty bar and a vintage clothing concession by the Vintage Wholesale Company, which opened simultaneously to Tasty by Greggs.

At the cafe, customers will be able to order the likes of sausage rolls, bakes, pizzas and coffee, among other typical Greggs food items.

They will also be able to use the Greggs Click and Collect service through the food retailer’s app.