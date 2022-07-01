Pronovias opens new London flagship store

Luxury bridal and ocassionwear brand Pronovias has opened a new London flagship store, just 70 metres away from its old store, which aims to offer an “elevated bridal experience”.

The new flagship at 70-71 New Bond Street spans nearly 6,000 square feet over three floors and marks a significant investment from Pronovias and confidence in a strong future for the bridal industry in the UK.

Image: Pronovias

Amandine Ohayon, chief executive of the Pronovias Group, said in a statement: “All indicators point to a boom time for weddings. Our new London store will give brides the ultimate bridal experience, with expert advice from our consultants and more floor space to display our collections. True to our promise, in this new boutique we really will be able to dress the dream of every bride.”

Highlights of the new store include a reduction of store levels from five to three to improve the customer journey of brides by offering them a more luxurious experience. It also features innovative and digitalisation experiences, such as selfie points, an all-new welcoming area and private fitting areas, so the bride can find her wedding dress with her bridesmaids and wedding party.

The London store houses styles from the Pronovias mainline collection, Pronovias Privée. Atelier Pronovias, a bespoke, haute couture collection, and The Party Edit, the company’s line of evening and occasion wear. Brides will also be able to try on styles from the Nicole Milano collections and Vera Wang Bride collection.

Image: Pronovias

In addition, the new London store has increased its team of dressmakers to eight to ensure the “highest level of quality in the final arrangement of all these designs” for its brides.

For Pronovias Group, its London store has always delivered good results, and it has increased sales of wedding dresses by 9 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the company’s latest data. It also revealed that the average price spent by brides-to-be in London is now 12 percent higher than before the pandemic.

Image: Pronovias

Image: Pronovias

Image: Pronovias

Image: Pronovias