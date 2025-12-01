Puma opens largest European flagship on Oxford Street

Sportswear giant Puma has opened what it said is its largest-ever European flagship store on London’s Oxford Street. The 24,000 square feet site is also the first flagship store in the region, situated to give customers the “chance to connect with more people than ever before”.

Within the store, the brand offers a selection of its innovation-driven products, such as its running technology Nitro; its Future and King football boots; and a curation of lifestyle pieces. This is expanded on via the integration of multiple customisation areas within the store, including a digital running video-wall and an archive area featuring iconic Puma pieces.

Puma Oxford Street store. Credits: Puma.

In a statement, Lucynda Davies, managing director UK and Ireland, said: “London is one of the most competitive retail markets in the world and Oxford Street is its main stage. This flagship shows our confidence in the UK and reflects our commitment to delivering fresh, creative experiences that feel authentic to Puma.”

Within its first weeks, the Puma store will house a programme of events and activations, including exclusive collaborations and athlete appearances. On December 4, the store will hold a launch event celebrating its debut, while a special motorsport event is due to take place December 11, highlighting Puma’s racing heritage.

