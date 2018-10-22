Quiz opens a new flagship at Liverpool One

Omni-channel fast-fashion brand Quiz has opened a new flagship at Liverpool One on October 20, 2018. Situated in the shopping centre’s upper level, the 3,360 sq. ft. store, the company said, offers Quiz’s latest product drops, shoes and accessories. The brand is known for its dressy casual wear, glamorous eveningwear and accessories, which follow the latest catwalk and fast fashion trends.

Commenting on the new store launch, Omar Aziz, the company’s Retail Operations Director said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be opening another store and the feedback we’ve received from customers already has been fantastic. The new store will not only display our glamorous occasion wear and style, but create new jobs, which is great news too.”

Features at the new store include digital screens in the store front windows showcasing the latest looks, and new daily product drops. In addition, Quiz said, staff are equipped with iPads, so that customers can purchase products while on the go to ensure a smooth and seamless shopping experience. The store also offers click and collect service on Quiz’s full product range, for shoppers to order online and collect the next day.

Picture credit:Quiz media centre