Quiz reopens online operations

Quiz has announced it has reopened its online operations after they were temporarily halted last month over Covid-19 health concerns.

The British fast-fashion brand’s website is now “fully functional” but will only be offering standard delivery services.

The company said its distribution centre will operate “in strict accordance with all government and health authority guidance” and will be operated only by workers who are willing and are able to safely return to work.

The group has also “significantly reduced” the number of employees at the distribution centre to ensure strict social distancing.

On Monday, British fashion retailer Next similarly announced it had reopened its online operations “in a very limited way”.

It comes as fashion companies scramble to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19. UK clothing retailers are facing billions of pounds worth of SS20 write-offs as physical stores remain closed since the government-enforced lockdown was announced last month.