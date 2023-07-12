Reformation open new NYC flagship

American womenswear brand Reformation has recently opened a new flagship store in New York City’s Soho neighbourhood.

Located at 62 Greene Street in a historic building, the new 2,612-square-foot store features several digital elements that fuse the traditional live store experience with technology.

Designed in partnership with Festen Architecture, the interior features a mix of natural elements that create a modern, vintage feel, evoking the brand’s heritage of its early start as a curated secondhand shop.

The fourth location in New York City, Reformation has continuously rolled out new brick-and-mortar destinations throughout the U.S., U.K, Canada, and South Korea. A new upcoming store in Bethesda, Maryland is also on the horizon, adding to the direct-to-consumer brand’s ongoing list of 39 retail stores and counting.

With several touch displays throughout the store, customers can get a full-fledged shopping experience that almost feels like shopping online. With lighting controls in the fitting room, iPads to request new sizing, and screens that allow customers to virtually shop, the flagship reimagines brand immersion through a technological lens—while also managing floor traffic.