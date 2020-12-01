Regent Street launches Traffic Free Saturdays

West End retailers are looking to boost weekend footfall in the run-up to Christmas with the launch of a series of Traffic Free Saturdays that will ban traffic from Regent Street in central London.

On Saturday, December 5, 12, and 19, Regent Street will offer traffic-free shopping, banning all cars, buses and taxes between Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus between 10am and 9pm.

The move it hopes will encourage shoppers back to central London, which has been hit hard by Covid-19 with the lack of commuters and tourists.

Brian Bickell, chief executive of Shaftesbury, said in a statement: “Traffic-free Saturdays are an excellent way to encourage people to return to the West End in the build-up to Christmas. In a normal year, the heart of London would be full of people enjoying the different festive experiences that the West End has to offer and supporting the retail and hospitality businesses that form such a key part of the London economy.

“The festive spirit is alive and well in the West End this Christmas with amazing lights, decorations and vibrant places to visit and we have worked hard to ensure visitors can do so in as safe an environment as possible.”

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, added: “The West End will be open to all shoppers who want to enjoy a festive experience like no other while shopping for their last few Christmas gifts, but importantly in a safe and sustainable way. We have 50 percent fewer people than last year that can get to the West End as tourists are not visiting this season, and we hope that Londoners will take advantage of the spacious and secure environment to enjoy the unique festive offerings of the West End.

“Businesses have invested millions in ensuring that it is safe and secure for colleagues and customers, and we want to reassure our customers that Christmas can still be enjoyed, and to come and support our hard-hit businesses and get some much needed festive cheer.”

Image: courtesy of Shaftesbury