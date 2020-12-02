Reiss opens new store at London Bridge

British fashion brand Reiss has opened a new store at London Bridge.

The 711-square-foot space, located in the western arcade of London Bridge station, features a curated selection of the label’s womenswear and menswear pieces, accessories, fragrances and lifestyle items, as well as a click and collect service.

The interior of the new store was imagined by D-Raw architects in collaboration with Reiss’ creative director.

The shop features upcycled terrazzo flooring, concrete veneers, and tone-on-tone multi-texture finishes for the walls.