Retailers to extend opening hours 24/7 to make up for Christmas loss

In an unprecedented announcement on Sunday, some high street stores could have 24 hour opening times in December to offset the losses in the run-up to Christmas.

The attempt to recoup Covid-19 losses comes as the Centre for Economics and Business Research estimates the tier system will cost the economy in England 900 million pounds daily up to Christmas and beyond, reported the Daily Mail.

The new plans would see councils waive the rules of restricting opening hours beyond 9am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday. Retailers including Primark, John Lewis and M&S have already announced extended opening hours.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “With these changes local shops can open longer, ensuring more pleasant and safer shopping with less pressure on public transport.

“How long will be a matter of choice for the shopkeepers and at the discretion of the council, but I suggest we offer these hard pressed entrepreneurs and businesses the greatest possible flexibility this festive season.

“Therefore as Local Government Secretary I am relaxing planning restrictions and issuing an unambiguous request to councils to allow businesses to welcome us into their glowing stores late into the evening and beyond if wish.

“And those stores and supermarkets will be able to replenish their shelves whenever they wish, with flexible deliveries to keep the streets free for the rest of us when we are out and about.”

Image via Pexels