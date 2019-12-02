Retrofête launching pop-up in Harrods

New York-based luxury contemporary brand Retrofête is launching a pop-up within in Harrods to tap into the holiday party season.

Retrofête, known for its vintage couture-inspired pieces, will be taking over the 4th-floor fashion lab in Harrods with a VIP lounge inspired pop-up that will feature luxury velvet furniture and a disco ball vinyl backdrop from December 3 to 18.

There will be a catwalk of five mannequins welcoming shoppers into the space, featuring the brand’s must-have party season styles from its holiday 2020 and autumn/winter 2019 collections, including the brand’s signature handcrafted sequin dresses.

Harrods will also exclusively carry the Gabrielle Robe in rose gold and white stripe and the Claire Mini Dress in black leopard.

Retrofête launched in 2018 by business duo and husbands Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, who have scoured the world for vintage partywear to inspire the collections. Since its launch it has gained a loyal A-list following with celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, J-Lo, Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, and Ashley Graham fans of the brand.

The Retrofête x Harrods pop-up launches on December 3 and runs until December 18.

Images: courtesy of Retrofête