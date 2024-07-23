Roberto Cavalli opens Selfridges pop-up

Roberto Cavalli has taken to London-based luxury retailer Selfridges to open an exclusive pop-up for its Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi Fall 2024 pre-collection.

Taking place from July 22 to August 18, the pop-up store showcases and offers the line’s “Spaghetti Western theme with Americana influence” in a backdrop that further evokes such an aesthetic.

The collection itself sits within a 70 square metre space adorned with printed walls and visual textures in front of which stand gold hanging racks, display tables and mannequins.