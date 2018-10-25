Sainsbury's aims to become a "fashion destination"

Sainsbury’s announced plans to open mid-market womenswear fashion chain Oasis in two of its existing locations before Christmas this year. The planned locations are in Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Sydenham, south London and Selly Oak in Birmingham. In addition to this, the supermarket group plans to open three more Oasis outlets by spring of next year. The Oasis clothing outlets are the next step in Sainbury’s aspiration to become a “fashion destination.” Sainbury’s is currently the 10th biggest clothing retailer in the United Kingdom with its Tu clothing brand. Tu has been met with much success, retailing in over 400 stores and now celebrating its first year as with an ecommerce platform. The clothing brand accounts for 1 billion pounds of Sainsbury’s total sales. The two Oasis concession spaces were chosen based on the Sainsbury’s locations where Tu sales have performed particularly well. The Selly Oak location set to open in Birmingham will be a flagship clothing store, furthering Sainsbury’s hopeful positioning as a “fashion destination.” Oasis operates around 80 stores within the UK and Ireland, plus has over 200 concession spaces within Debenhams, Fenwick, House of Fraser and John Lewis. “Trialling Oasis in Sainsbury’s is an exciting development for us. This is about presenting the Oasis product proposition and brand experience to Sainsbury’s customers,” said Oasis chief executive officer designate, Hash Ladha, in a statement. “The customer demographic of both brands is very similar and therefore it is a natural strategic partnership. We are looking forward to opening two stores before Christmas and another three early next year and presenting our brand to new customers.” Sainbury’s has already provided concession space within its supermarkets to Argos, Clarkes, Habitat and Specsavers, which BBC speculates is due to pressure supermarkets feel to expand offerings and bring in more revenue.