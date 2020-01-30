Saks Fifth Avenue closes downtown Manhattan men's store

- Robyn Turk |
Saks Fifth Avenue will close its Brookfield Place menswear location on January 31. The retailer said that it will keep the 16,000-square-foot space and use it for a new concept.
The retailer had kept this men's store open for a full year after shuttering the 86,000-square-foot womenswear store it operated in the same downtown Manhattan shopping center in January 2019.
Saks had been experimenting with the downtown location as it renovates its Fifth Avenue flagship, an ongoing project in which the company has invested at least 250 million since 2015. Newly renovated departments for beauty, men's footwear and jewelry have been unveiled.