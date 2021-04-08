Saks Fifth Avenue goes fur-free

American luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue has announced it will stop selling products made using animal fur from both brand partners and private label merchandise sold online and in-store.

The company stated it would phase out all animal fur products by the end of 2022, including products made from animals raised to use their furs such as mink, fox, and chinchilla or those made with fur from wild animals like coyote or beaver.

Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather, and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores.

“Across the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, we evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts,” stated Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer for Saks, in a release.

“We recognize that trends constantly evolve and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue. As such, eliminating it from our assortment is the right step for us to take at this time.”