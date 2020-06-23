Saks Fifth Avenue reopens NYC flagship with new services

New York City was given the green light to resume in-store retail on Tuesday, and Saks Fifth Avenue has announced the reopening of its flagship.

The Fifth Avenue store will open on Wednesday, marking the completion of Saks' phased approach to reopenings of its 40-store fleet across the U.S. and Canada. The location will have modified services to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience.

Customers can opt to schedule appointments to shop before or after public store hours, or participate in video conferences with a style advisor to virtually shop from the New York flagship. The retailer will also offer an invitation-only service to allow customers to try items on at home. Shoppers will be charged for what they keep and Saks will pick up the rest.

"The reopening of our New York flagship store is a pivotal milestone for Saks Fifth Avenue and another opportunity for us to set the standard for delivering a safe, easy and personalized shopping experience," Marc Metrick, president of Saks Fifth Avenue, said in a statement. "With a fashion-forward merchandise assortment and unparalleled service offerings and experiences, our flagship serves as the beacon for our entire store fleet. We look forward to our grand reentrance to New York and showcasing new and innovative ways to shop while maintaining the high level of service for which Saks is known."

Saks is also implementing new health, safety and social distancing measures in its store, including enhanced cleaning protocols, required face coverings and limiting the use of its elevators to seniors and those with health issues.