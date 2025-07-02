Saucony launches first UK store in Covent Garden

Saucony has opened its first UK store at 4 James Street in Covent Garden. Spanning 3,695 sq ft over two floors, the store offers performance footwear, lifestyle trainers, and apparel, designed in a space that reflects the brand’s heritage and focus on community.

The store includes a coffee station, event space, community wall, and 100 lockers for local runners. It joins a growing line-up of activewear brands on James Street, including HOKA, Alo Yoga, and Arc’teryx.

Shaftesbury Capital’s William Oliver said the launch reinforced Covent Garden’s appeal to global brands. Saucony EMEA’s Cameron Black described the store as “a cultural hub” for London’s running community.