Scotch & Soda launch boat for World Environment Day for customers

Dutch fashion retailer Scotch & Soda has launched a boat in partnership with Plastic Whale to mark World Environment Day.

The vessel named ‘The Free Spirit of Amsterdam’ is made from recycled plastic waste found in Amsterdam’s canals and seats up to eight people.

Scotch & Soda’s brand colors – tan, charcoal, and cloud white are incorporated in the design of the boat. The deck is constructed using 900 black plastic bottle caps and golden brass buttons leftover from the retailer’s sample collection. The rims of the boat are made from platowood - an FSC and OLB-certified wood.

“Plastic Whale’s mission demonstrates that plastic can be turned into something both useful and inspiring,” said Scotch & Soda CEO Frederick Lukoff in a release.

He added, “With this boat made from recycled plastic waste, we not only want to keep the issue of water pollution top of mind but also give the opportunity to our customers to do good and help preserve the beauty of our iconic canals.”

Marius Smit, founder of Plastic Whale said in a statement: “I am extremely proud to have Scotch & Soda as our new partner. We’re both born in Amsterdam and we share the true Amsterdam spirit of creativity and positivity. I am looking forward to a great adventure with them.”

Scotch & Soda customers will be able to book a fishing trip on the boat from June 12.