Scotland: Non-essential retailers to re-open by end of April

Non-essential retailers in Scotland will be able to reopen from April 26 as part of the country’s step-by-step plan to ease lockdown restrictions.

Retailers will reopen at the end of April in the third of four stages in the plan, with preceding stages including the return of pupils to schools and the lifting of the “stay at home” order.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was in a “far better position” than at the start of January and that the easing of measures represented the “initial steps on a slow, but hopefully steady, route back to much greater normality”.

It follows a similar announcement on Monday from prime minister Boris Johnson who said non-essential stores in England will reopen on April 12 as part of England’s roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions.