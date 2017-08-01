Selfridges has opened its Christmas shop

Selfridges has become the first department store in the world to open its Christmas shop for 2017. The luxury store on Oxford Street in London launched its festive range on July 31, 147 days before Christmas day.

The opening marks phase one of its Christmas campaign, which this year’s theme is entitled ‘With Love From’. The shop will offer a curated range of Selfridges Christmas offering, including festive baubles and decorations, with the full 130,000 products being launched on September 4.

The London store is also set to open new destinations including the second phase of its accessories hall and the Selfridges corner shop, both opening on October 31, which will house a selection of reinvented “corner shop” gifts produced in collaboration with some of the capital’s creative partners.

A Selfridges spokesperson said: “We've been opening the doors to our Christmas Shop during the summer for years now and have become a real destination for fans of Christmas and festive decorations within and outside the UK. Some customers return to us year after year, excited at the prospect of discovering the new ranges and adding to their collections.

"We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can't buy at home. So, we make sure we're ready to showcase Christmas decorations they will truly treasure.”