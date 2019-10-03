Selfridges launches AR experience with footwear brand Auxiliary

Luxury department store Selfridges is bringing augmented reality to men’s footwear.

Auxiliary, a premium footwear label stocked by the store has launched ‘Continuous Play’, an AR campaign the first of its kind using Facebook’s Spark AR platform. Selfridges said in a statement it would “redefine immersive retail”.

Created by international company Stink Studios, the AR experience can be accessed directly through the Facebook app, with no additional download necessary.

To activate the experience, a smartphone camera must capture the QR code of the installation in order to be directed to the platform and ‘enter’ AR, which consists of seeing the shoes in 3D in motion and spaces, perspectives and effects not visible to the naked eye.

The experience invites users to ‘think inside the box’ as they are sent on a journey through message, detail and design, inviting them to explore the product line.