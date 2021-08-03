Selfridges launches second-hand wedding pop-up

On Monday, Selfridges launched its new concept Resellfridges: The Wedding. Over the next five weeks, future brides, grooms, and their guests will be able to shop pre-loved and vintage wedding pieces and accessories.

The wedding takeover can be found at the Corner Shop location on Oxford Street, and will stick around until September 5. The vast collection provides for every element of the wedding wardrobe, with everything from designer dresses and upcycled suits, to vintage wedding rings and accessories on offer. Each item has been curated by a number of pre-loved and vintage experts, including the likes of Bay Garnett, the stylist considered the pioneer of ‘thrifting.’

The edit includes exclusive pieces from vintage giants like Rokit Vintage, ReSee and Vout Vintage, next to special collections and iconic garments from brands such as Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Alaïa.

Wedding accessories have been sourced by a number of distinguished jewellers and contemporary brands, including products by Anna + Nina, The Vintage Trap and Pawnshop London. If customers can’t find what they are looking for there are experts on hand to specially source the items that are desired.

Image: Selfridges

During the five weeks, the Corner Shop location will also be home to The Restory where customers will have access to on-location repair services and upcycling options, enabling them to freshen up and reconstruct their own items. In addition, the Selfridges Rental service allows the rental of items from the latest designer collections for their special day.

The Resellfridges platform was created in response to Selfridges’ Project Earth sustainability pledge, which aims to reinvent the way people shop and how the company does business, using circular models that have the planet’s wellbeing in mind. The platform itself provides customers with the opportunity to both buy and sell rare and pre-loved products from quality designers and brands, bringing a sustainable approach to the luxury market.

It also follows Selfridges’ move to involve itself in all things wedding related. From May 2021, the company obtained a license to host weddings in their iconic building on Oxford Street, launching three exclusive wedding packages for those looking for an unconventional experience. The packages include everything from hair and makeup to three-course meals, giving the store the ability to now be involved in every step of the special day.