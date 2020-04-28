Shopify makes mobile shopping convenient with new consumer app

Shopify is expanding its e-commerce platform with a consumer-facing mobile shopping tool. The company, which hosts over one million businesses through its web platform, has announced a new shopping app to bring local businesses as well as global brands right to the fingertips of consumers everywhere.

Called Shop, the new app is free to download on iOS and Android. Consumers can browse and shop products from a variety of retailers all through the app, adding a convenience factor to the experience as all order and tracking information can be found in one place, whether the consumer has shopped from one or multiple stores.

The app offers a Shop Pay checkout option, allowing users to complete their transactions 70 percent faster than usual.

Mobile Shop app serves as a discovery tool for products and brands

The app is designed to function as a personal shopping assistant that helps consumers discover products that fit their needs or interests, from a variety of retailers.

Using the brands each consumer has previously bought from or followed, Shop makes recommendations of new items and sends updates on deals. It is intended to keep users informed and simplify the experience of online shopping.

While popular national and global brands including Rothy's, Drunk Elephant and Universal Standard are available via Shop, the app also includes a local shopping feature to allow users to discover and support neighborhood favorites. This tool may also allow smaller brands to develop larger followings as new consumers are introduced to their offerings.

“We’re proud to present online shoppers with a seamless, intuitive way to shop, while helping them support local businesses,” Carl Rivera, Shop's general manager, said in a statement. “Shop guarantees peace of mind by giving customers all the information they need, when they need it.”

Images: Shopify