London's Sloane Street to get 40 million pound revamp

London’s iconic Sloane Street is set to get a 40 million pound revamp to further boost its status as a luxury shopping destination.

Work on the kilometre long street will begin in Autumn 2019 and is expected to be completed within three years, property investment company Cadogan announced in partnership with Royal Borough of Kensington.

Among other things, the revamp will include resurfacing and widening pavements, improved lighting, traffic calming measures, increased crossing points, and in-depth traffic modelling to ensure that traffic is not impacted by the scheme.

Hugh Seaborn, CEO of Cadogan, said in a statement: “These proposals will strengthen Sloane Street’s position as a global destination for luxury retail and create an even more desirable environment for local residents and businesses.

“We have seen major recent investment from many of the luxury houses on the Street – the new Balenciaga store opened earlier this year, alongside multi-million pound refits from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Gucci, Fendi and Chanel – and our plans will create a seamless and inspiring environment whether in-store or travelling along the Street.”

Elizabeth Campbell, leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, added: “This project will breathe life into our high street and give residents and visitors a whole new experience. We are fully behind projects that deliver on our aims to tackle climate change and improve the local environment.”