Supreme x Louis Vuitton pop-up denied

The Supreme x Louis Vuitton collaboration has been the conversation on everyone's lips since Paris Fashion Week: Men's back in January. As part of their retail strategy for the collection, Supreme wanted to do a pop-up shop dedicated exclusively to the collection.

A public hearing took place in regards to the proposal for the pop-up store, and a board meeting was held for Manhattan's Community Board No. 2 to discuss the potential store opening at 25 Bond Street. In a unanimous decision by all 32 members, the proposal was rebuffed.

A statement from the meeting's notes said, "Be It Resolved that CB2 Manhattan STRONGLY recommends DENIAL of the Louis Vuitton/Supreme (Product) Launch, Bond St. between Lafayette St. and Bowery to be held from 6/29/17 – 7/2/17."

It's a no-go for Supreme x Louis Vuitton's pop-up

Many Bond Street residents voiced their disapproval, whether by showing up to hearings or sending e-mails, that their quiet street would be interrupted by this massive event.

Supreme's problem was that they had no management plan for hundreds of customers, many of whom would be lined up for days in anticipation of the drop. Although Supreme did plan on hiring between 20 and 25 security guards for the event, they did not notify any neighboring businesses of customer lines or sidewalk that was expected to be closed for four days.

Several other discrepancies included customers sleeping on the sidewalk, no line-management plan and no method for how residents would get inside their homes.

Supreme, who is known for their extensive lines when new products drop, will have to play by the rules better going forward. Manhattan's Community Board No. 2 now requests that all Street Activity Permit applicants will have to provide comprehensive plans to prevent any community disturbances.

photo: via Shoe Savage Inc. Facebook Page