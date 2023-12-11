Swarovski opens largest flagship store to date on Fifth Avenue, New York

Swarovski has opened its largest flagship store to date on New York's iconic Fifth Avenue as part of its wider global retail strategy.

Opening its doors to the public just in time for the holiday season, the new 14,400-square-foot, two-story store features a unique concept by creative director Giovanna Engelbert that seeks to pay homage to the "shimmering beauty of crystal."

Design to capture the essence of a jewelry box filled with treasure, the store offers Swarovski's classic crystal jewelry and home decor ranges, as well as limited-edition collaborations and high-end collections. It's also home to the largest crystal chaton ever cut.

"As New York is an iconic fashion capital and also feels like a second home to me, it is exciting to see our flagship on 5th Avenue come to life," said Engelbert in a statement. "I wanted to create the experience of entering a huge crystal – the world of Swarovski – and to ignite the imagination from the moment you step into the store."

The new store concept features several key brand elements throughout, such as the Swarovski octagon, which can be seen on the showcases on the wall, at the try-on stations, on the crystal doorknobs, and in the shape of the hand mirrors.

Swarovski Fifth Avenue flagship store opening Credits: Swarovski

The grand pink staircase that leads to the upper floor is also in the shape of an octagon and is framed by eight octagon vitrines that tell the story of the Austrian brand's fascinating past. The second floor is dedicated to Swarovski's Created Diamonds and a personalization station. It also houses a lounge where guests can enjoy refreshments served in Swarovski's signature Rosenthal China and a space where customers can personalize and customize their purchases.

"From the grand staircase in the shape of an octagon to the use of quilted velvet and silk throughout the store, all details are intended to provide customers the feeling of being inside a luxurious jewelry box," added Engelbert. "My vision was to produce a modern, joyful, elevated, and futuristic design, which mirrors the light, energy, and colors of New York."

Part of Swarovski's growth strategy for North America, the New York flagship store marks the tenth store opening for the brand in the region in 2023. "Swarovski's first-ever New York flagship, located on Fifth Avenue, places the brand at the heart of luxury."

"This is a key milestone within Swarovski's growth strategy for North America, which has seen great response from customers and audiences alike across the US and Canadian markets," said Kolja Kiofsky, general manager for Swarovski North America, in a statement.

Representing another milestone for the Austrian brand, the new store seeks to bring Swarovski's 128-year heritage to life in a luxurious, creative, and elegant manner, in line with the brand's ongoing evolution. "This is where our global vision comes to life through the brilliance of Swarovski, offering a unique omnichannel customer experience," said Michele Molon, Swarovski's CCO, in a statement.