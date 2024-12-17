Swarovski returns to Regent Street in London

Austrian-based crystal company Swarovski has opened its ninth store in London, returning to Regent Street with a new ‘Wonderlux’ boutique.

Located at 122 Regent Street, the new 1,500-square-foot boutique spans three floors and showcases what the brand describes as its “most luxurious rendition” of its ‘WonderLux’ retail concept in an elegant blue to complement the beauty of crystal.

Designed by Swarovski creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the ‘WonderLux’ retail concept is being rolled out across the globe as part of Swarovski’s store refurbishment programme. Each new store is fitted in one of Swarovski’s vibrant House colours and aims to “be a joyfully extravagant space that sparks wonder”.

Swarovski’s new Regent Street boutique offers the brand’s crystal and fine jewellery, its Millenia and Matrix collections, home décor pieces, watches and accessories.

It also offers the recently launched Swarovski Created Diamonds fine jewellery collections and features an exclusive styling suite on the mezzanine floor, offering one-to-one personal appointments.

Craig Ash, general manager of Swarovski UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to have opened our new store at this iconic location just ahead of Swarovski celebrating its 130th anniversary next year.

“We are especially excited to present our new Swarovski Created Diamonds fine jewellery range alongside the Jewellery and home décor collections that showcase Swarovski’s unique savoir-faire in the design and creation of exceptional crystal pieces.”