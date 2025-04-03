T.M. Lewin returns to the British high street

British shirtmaker and menswear brand T.M. Lewin has returned to the high street with a new flagship store in the City of London, following a five-year hiatus.

Located at 44 Bow Lane, the new store has been designed to appeal “to modern professionals” and features an in-house tailoring service where customers can personalise their suits and shirts.

The store will also house an exclusive in-store collection, including the debut of the Clerkenwell Jacket, a lightweight, unstructured piece available in five colourways, alongside a curated collection of formal shirts, tailoring and modern workwear essentials from its capsule collections.

T.M. Lewin City of London store Credits: T.M. Lewin

Dan Ferris, managing director of T.M. Lewin, said in a statement: “This flagship location is a key part of our strategy to connect with the next generation of customers who value high quality, tailored menswear that complements their busy, modern lifestyles.

“Our aim is to offer a more personalised and immersive experience that enhances our online presence.”

The opening it adds reinforces the brand’s “strategic growth and commitment to quality, service, and style within the competitive menswear market,” as well as reaffirming its position as a leader in men’s fashion “ready to dress the modern gentleman”.

In 2020, T.M. Lewin entered administration and closed all its stores. In 2022, the menswear brand relaunched its website and has been trading as an online-only business before the opening of the City of London store.