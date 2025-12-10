Target opens new concept store in SoHo, New York

American retailer Target has transformed its SoHo store into a one-of-a-kind concept store “where everyday shopping meets play, discovery and style,” bringing to life the brand’s DNA in an immersive, experiential format.

Located at 600 Broadway, Target SoHo is described as a “new expression of the Target brand,” geared around inspiring consumers with a focus on style and design, from trend-led apparel and beauty to curated home finds and seasonal drops, while also offering an environment that is exciting to shop and rediscover style at Target.

In a statement, Target explains that the remodelled store has been built for “the style-obsessed, the trend-hunters and the everyday explorers who want to be inspired,” and will feature a continuously evolving assortment “to keep pace with what’s next”.

Target SoHo concept store in New York City Credits: Target

Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer at Target, said: "Style and design are part of Target's DNA, and there's no better place for us to showcase what's next for our brand than in one of the style capitals of the world.

"With Target SoHo, we're bringing together the best of Target and the best of New York - elevated products, immersive storytelling and an experience that invites guests to explore, express and get inspired. This store is a bold reflection of our commitment to style, and it's just one part of our larger investment in Target's design-driven future that grows our roots even deeper in New York City."

Target opens design-forward shoppable concept in New York City

Target SoHo concept store in New York City Credits: Target

Highlights include ‘Curated By’ seasonal edit led by the Target team in partnership with NYC tastemakers, which connects consumers with influential voices in fashion and lifestyle, offering a personal glimpse into their favourite Target finds across fashion, beauty and home. The first ‘Curated By’ edit comes from actress and comedian Megan Stalter, best known for her role on HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’.

There is also ‘The Drop @ Target SoHo’ located on the first floor, where Target's “trend-forward energy comes to life,” featuring a rotating showcase of seasonal styles, with new collections dropping monthly. While the ‘Broadway Beauty Bar’ spotlights Target's best beauty picks, hand-selected by top talent in the beauty space, with the first edit coming from celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes.

Target SoHo concept store in New York City Credits: Target

Plus, in time for the holiday season, there is a ‘Gifting Gondola,’ a photo-ready installation designed for playful discovery and gifting inspiration, showcasing an assortment of exclusive Target-branded merchandise, and a ‘Selfie Checkout’ for a “share-worthy photo moment”.

Target adds that while phase 1 of the concept was completed within four months, there is “much more to come” in 2026, when the store will “evolve into a fully immersive Target experience”. Shoppers can expect new experiential zones, seasonal activations, a café and event programming.

“The store will continually adapt and transform as Target explores how different concepts and products resonate with consumers in this creative, experiential environment,” adds the retailer.