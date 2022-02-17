The Collection, a new luxury retail destination, set to open in Knightsbridge

A landmark retail destination for upscale labels is scheduled to open in Knightsbridge, London.

Described as “the perfect home for luxury brands”, The Collection will contain up to 12 individual retail units across 24,000 square feet.

Positioned at 55-91 Knightsbridge Gate, the building, which sits between Harrods and Harvey Nichols, is currently seeking tenants for the units.

The mixed-use location will also house office and residential accommodation on its upper floors, with 15 residences and 18,000 square feet of office space.

The scheme was launched by real estate firm Colliers, alongside Knight Frank and on behalf of APML Estate.

In a statement, Paul Souber, head of Central London Retail at Colliers, said: “The Collection represents a rare opportunity for retailers to access the prestigious shopping destination at Knightsbridge, close to iconic brands such as Burberry, Tom Ford and Harrods.”

Souber continued: “The flexibility the development provides will appeal to a varied mixture of operators from high-end boutiques to international flagships and we look forward to working with brands to create a unique home in the heart of London’s luxury district.”

Facing Hyde Park, the Knightbridge Gate location, complete with a restored Grade II façade, was one of the first retail promenades in Knightsbridge. Originally designed in 1902, the building’s initial tenants included that of independent vendors that appealed to Edwardian clients.