The Fragrance Shop opens experiential flagship in London

The Fragrance Shop, the UK's largest independent fragrance retailer, has opened a new experimental flagship store on Oxford Street, London, including the UK's first-ever AI fragrance creation machine.

The new 2,300 square foot flagship promises to offer “an unparalleled fragrance shopping experience like no other,” with interactive stations and innovative features that create "a sensory journey that transcends traditional shopping".

The Fragrance Shop Oxford Street flagship Credits: The Fragrance Shop

The concept is part of the retailer’s strategy to "set a new standard in fragrance retail" and features ‘Lift and Learn’ wall bays and table displays, allowing customers to browse best-selling fragrances, access exclusive content, read community reviews, and discover more about their loyalty program, MYTFS.

The store also offers a wider assortment of fragrances and the UK's first-ever AI fragrance creation machine created in partnership with EveryHuman. The AI-guided ‘Algorithmic Perfumery’ experience allows customers “to explore a new dimension of fragrance personalisation,” explains The Fragrance Shop to create personalised scents in-store.

The Fragrance Shop, established in 1994, has more than 200 stores across the UK and carries more than 150 fragrance brands and 200 beauty brands.

