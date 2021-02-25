The Gap to open 140m dollar distribution center to meet online shopping demand

The Gap is to open a new 140 million dollar distribution centre in order to meet online shopping demand.

The new campus will be housed in Longview, Texas, and will be able to process one million units per day.

In a statement the Gap said by delivering inventory faster and more efficiently to customers across the country, the investment will help Gap Inc. meet the rising customer demand and reach its future plans for digital growth.

The company anticipates the new campus will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the city over the next five years.

“As we look to deliver on our three-year strategy and double our online business, we needed to expand our fulfillment network to provide a great experience for our customers today and ensure we have the ability to grow in the future,” said Shawn Curran, Chief Operating Officer, Gap Inc. “We are thrilled to join the Longview community and look forward to developing a facility that will provide employment opportunities and job training to work alongside cutting-edge technology.”

The new facility in Longview is expected to total approximately 850,000 square feet. Construction will begin in April 2021 with plans to be fully operational by August 2022. This campus will supplement Gap’s six existing campuses in North America.

