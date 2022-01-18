The high street is cutting sick pay for unvaccinated staff

Next is the latest high street retailer who said it would cut sick pay for its unvaccinated staff members. Pressure for workers to get the vaccine is now becoming a matter of economics. In the US employees at some companies are being termnated if they refuse the vaccine.

Next employs around 44,000 people with those testing positive or told to self-isolate will only be paid statutory sick pay if they are not vaccinated. Reductions in sick pay is already rampant, with corporations such as Ikea and Morrisons making similar announcements.

The Evening Standard said “financial penalties in the form of lower sick pay could help encourage more people to get the vaccine but some legal experts warned that the policy could create issues for employers.”

With a growing list of companies on board to reduce sick pay for unvaccinated workers, many will struggle with the loss of their regular paycheck.

Current employment law states employees are entitled to 96.35 pounds per week Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) if they are too ill to work.This is the minimum, but some employers choose to offer more than this amount.