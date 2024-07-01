The Liberty Romford unveils new brand identity

Shopping centre, The Liberty Romford, owned and operated by Redical, has announced it is undergoing a transformation to “elevate and evolve the destination”.

The transformation is part of Redical’s multi-year centre improvement budget of 7 million pounds, to revitalise The Liberty, and includes a new brand identity aimed at continuing its market momentum.

The new modern brand identity and destination refresh will be unveiled on the new entranceways and wayfinding signage, adding to Redical’s investment in the shopping centre's parking, CCTV and cleaning upgrades, as well as a new centre management suite.

It follows the shopping centre appointing Cushman & Wakefield and Green & Partners to act on the retail and food and beverage leasing. They will both work with The Liberty’s new leadership of leasing director Oliver Lloyd and asset manager Daniel Tucker to enhance its tenant portfolio and broaden its appeal to visitors.

The Liberty Romford shopping centre Credits: The Liberty Romford

Redical continues investment in The Liberty Romford

Mikko Syrjanen, co-founder at Redical Holdings AG, said in a statement: “At Redical we are serious about unlocking the full potential of our assets and The Liberty Romford is a prime example of this. By introducing a new, strong in-house and leasing team and heavily investing in the destination, we are driving a new era of transformation forward, which is already being recognised by sector-leading brands.

“Our commitment to the destination is long-term, our investment whilst significant is also considered and the imminent roll out of the new brand identity is a spotlight moment to demonstrate to the market The Liberty Romford’s step change and elevation.”

Redical’s ambition is to maintain the position The Liberty, located in the heart of Romford’s town centre, as the number one satellite shopping centre in London, which currently ranks top in retail spend opportunity, amounting to 247 million pounds, amongst 13 satellite centres in the capital.

The shopping centre is anchored by Primark, Marks and Spencer, Flannels, Boots, Next, H&M and JD Sports Fashion, and draws an annual footfall of 13.6 million and its dwell time exceeds comparable shopping centre benchmarks by 21 percent.