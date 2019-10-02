The Row opens debut London flagship store

US contemporary luxury fashion brand, The Row from Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, has opened its first brick and mortar store in London’s Mayfair, to mark the label’s debut international retail location.

Located at 15 Carlos Place, The Row flagship houses the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections for both women and men, along with a curated selection of jewellery, furniture, artwork, décor, and speciality items.

Co-founders and creative directors, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, collaborated with architect, Annabelle Selldorf for The Row’s Mayfair location to create a flagship that “incorporates the history and integrity” of the Mayfair building, following similar approaches in New York and Los Angeles.

The entrance greets visitors with a piece by James Turrell, entitled ‘Jai Signh’s Sky’, which illuminates the space with its changing light display. The space then opens up to the ground floor, lined with Selldorf’s custom rails, vitrines and shelving.

The ground floor offers a curated women’s ready to wear collection, alongside a selection of jewellery, handbags, and speciality items. John Chamberlain’s ‘Funn’ sculpture anchors the space as shoppers make their way to an arts and crafts staircase leading to the lower level.

Opening the second floor is a sculpture by Isamu Noguchi greeting guests to a custom lit footwear salon and another selection of womenswear.

The Row’s London flagship also has a menswear salon offering a selection of ready-to-wear, footwear, and leather goods.

On the choice of Mayfair for The Row’s debut London store, Mary-Kate Olsen said in a statement: “London has always been such an important market for us. When this space became available it just made sense.”

Ashley Olsen added: “We are pleased to expand The Row’s retail footprint by offering an exceptional and unique client experience to the United Kingdom.”

Similar to The Row’s retail space in Los Angeles and New York, the London location will also offer furniture and decor items sourced from select partners including Galerie Jacques Lacoste, Galerie Patrick Seguin, Galerie 54 and Oscar Graf, and specialty items such as Masa ceramics, Ana Khouri jewellery and Augustinus Bader skincare.

Images: courtesy of The Row