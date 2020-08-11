The Sustainable Pop-Up opens at King's Road, Vilshenko upsizes store

The Sustainable Pop-Up has opened at 320 King’s Road in Chelsea.

The multi-brand concept will remain in the popular shopping location until 17 August and will promote a more mindful way to retail, offering a selection of luxury fashion with a sustainable edge.

The space aims to promote sustainable fashion by creating a space focusing on customer service and education, and combining fashion with industry experts, wellbeing mentors and influencers. The pop-up has also been launched with an online offering, enabling greater flexibility.

“This has been a very difficult time for many businesses but it has shone a spotlight on the importance of introducing more ethical practices and working towards a sustainable future,” Isabella Broden, founder and creative director at The Sustainable Pop-Up, said in a statement.

“We needed a strong trading solution that was flexible and responsive to the post-pandemic world around us, bridging the gap between digital and bricks and mortar retail. We have previously had two successful pop-up tenancies on the King's Road, it is one of our favourites and best-performing locations so choosing the estate was an obvious choice. We hope to resume business as usual and are optimistic about our timing.”

Meanwhile, clothing and lifestyle brand Vilshenko has upsized to a 1,298-square-foot unit at 336 King’s Road. The label is inspired by Russian heritage and offers a range of feminine floral designs and homeware in sustainably sourced fabrics. The store will feature four collections as well as archived pieces with traditional Russian elements incorporated throughout such as Russian dolls and traditional costumes.

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, said: “We understand the challenges many brands are going to need to overcome as we slowly start to reopen our destinations and high streets.

“Pop-ups are celebrated within the estate allowing visitors to enjoy seasonally appropriate retail as well as a refreshed brand offering, but also pop-ups offer brands an accessible retail opportunity and exposure to a diverse and engaged audience, which is even more important now than ever.”