TikTok opened first physical pop-up on Oxford Street

Social media platform TikTok took to the real world with the launch of its first ever bricks-and-mortar pop-up on London’s Oxford Street.

Last week, the space was open to existing and prospective merchants and creators in a concept that centred around “community commerce”, as TikTok hoped to back “a new kind of shopping culture”.

Focusing on tech, home & living and book product categories, the store came as an extension of the platform’s TikTok Shop feature, which allows merchants and brands to sell products directly to their followers.

Via the pop-up, such creators were able to meet the experts behind TikTok to learn about social selling and how to tap into online trends.

Merchants also had the opportunity to host Live streams from the venue, a medium that TikTok reported 50 percent of users have bought through.

In a release, Patrick Nommensen, GM of e-commerce at TikTok, said: "TikTok's community has created a brand new era of social commerce opportunities, where a single piece of content can quickly go viral and create both demand and opportunity.

“We've seen merchants and creators transform their businesses and their lives in a way that would be impossible on any other platform.”

Nommensen added: “Through this exciting pop up shop on the iconic Oxford Street, we hope to shine a light on the opportunities available for merchants and creators to be discovered and thrive on the platform."