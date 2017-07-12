Timeline: Colette's closure, the end of an epoch

London - Iconic Parisian store Colette is set to close its doors for good this December, after a twenty-year run. The one-of-a-kind concept store first opened its doors on 213 rue Saint-Honoré in March 1997. As Paris first leading fashion concept store, Colette rapidly becomes a leading force in the world of retail and is praised by many for its unique offering and shopping experience. A few months after Colette celebrates its 20th anniversary comes a sudden announcement: Colette will be closing down on December 20th.

"Until our last day, nothing will change," said the store in a statement. "Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings, also available on our website colette.fr. We thank you for your support and see you soon at Colette--until December 20th!" FashionUnited has gathered together some of Colette's milestones throughout its twenty-year run in the interactive timeline before. Click on the arrows to read each highlight.

Photos: Courtesy of Colette.

The Coletter timeline was originally published in March 2017, on FashionUnited.fr in honour of the concept store's 20th anniversary. Author: Aurore Hennion. The timeline has been translated and edited for FashionUnited UK by Vivian Hendriksz.