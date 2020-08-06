Tommy Hilfiger Childrenswear to open store at Icon Outlet

Tommy Hilfiger Childrenswear is to open the doors of a new store at Icon Outlet at the O2 this month.

The store will open on the upper level of the outlet close to the Tommy Hilfiger for men and women store already there and will stock the US brand’s ranges for girls, boys and babies. The arrival will mark the first retailer to join the London destination’s lineup since it reopened for trading on 15 June.

The brand will join other big-name fashion labels such as Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Ted Baker, Gap, Nike and Adidas.