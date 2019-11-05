Tommy Hilfiger partners with vintage retailer Procell for pop-up shop

Tommy Hilfiger is supporting the fashion resale market. The American brand has teamed up with Procell, a New York-based vintage retailer, to curate a shop of vintage Tommy Hilfiger pieces from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Procell has collected a range of vintage Tommy Hilfiger items for this partnership. The vintage collection be sold in two Tommy Hilfiger retail locations - Tommy Jeans Platform in Brooklyn, NY and in the brand's flagship store on Regent Street in London - at price points between 50 and 1,500 dollars.

The Tommy Jeans Platform is a destination pop-up shop intended to bring the community together through a celebration of pop culture, fashion, art and music. Hosting the collaboration with Procell in this space furthers the retail strategy of catering to NextGen consumers through a personalized approach.

The Tommy Hilfiger x Procell vintage collection is available for purchase between November 1 and December 1.